Chhattisgarh Congress invites suggestions for manifesto for state polls due later this year

Raipur: The Opposition Congress in Chhattisgarh has swung into election mode and invited suggestions from people to prepare its manifesto for the state Assembly polls due later this year.

The state Congress Legislature Party leader, TS Singhdeo, has appealed to people from all sections of the society, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and intellectuals to send their suggestions and recommendations for the party's manifesto.

"The manifesto is prepared for the common people and it is necessary to know their demands and what they feel needs to be done for the state's development," Singhdeo told PTI.

He said the public and social organisations have a better understanding of the ground situation and their suggestions and recommendations can help in making an effective policy.

People can share their opinions personally or through the party platform.

For the purpose, a web portal has been created where people can post their suggestions. Besides, they can also put up their ideas on WhatsApp, he said.

An office has been set up to monitor the process and suggestions will be classified based on each department of the government. Later, the suggestions will be shortlisted for inclusion in the manifesto, considering all the segments, he added.

Singhdeo said they have also invited suggestions from within the party. The district and block Congress committees have been asked to take the initiative in this regard.

The party leadership will meet the Congress workers and people in all the districts of the state to discuss the poll agenda, he said.

The Congress was voted out of power in Chhattisgarh in the 2003 Assembly polls. Since then, it is struggling to make a comeback in the state, which is presently ruled by the BJP.