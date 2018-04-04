Chandrababu Naidu meets leaders from BJP allies, Opposition to garner support for TDP's no-confidence motion

In a bid to garner support for TDP's no-confidence motion against the NDA government, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has held meetings with several personalities across the political spectrum; the latest being the one with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.

Naidu's visit to New Delhi — his first to the National Capital after TDP pulled out of the ruling NDA — comes a week after Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee spent a day in Parliament holding parleys with Opposition parties to forge a possible federal front ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Although the Andhra Pradesh chief minister has reportedly denied having interest in being part of a federal front, his meetings with leaders of Opposition parties have not gone unnoticed.

Since the TDP snapped ties with the NDA over failure of the Centre to grant special category state status to Andhra Pradesh, Naidu has held talks with leaders of the TMC, NCP, DMK, AIADMK, SP and BSP. He has met leaders from the Congress and NDA allies. Though at political loggerheads with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), he has also met K Kavitha.

Naidu met leaders of several Opposition parties and allies of the BJP on Tuesday, including Veerappa Moily of the Congress, Sharad Pawar of the NCP and Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the SAD.

He also met Farooq Abdullah (NC), Sudip Bandyopadhyay (TMC), D Raja (CPI), V Maitreyan (AIADMK), Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal) and Ram Gopal Yadav (Samajwadi Party) among others.

The chief minister also had discussions with Hema Malini, Manohar Joshi and Jayant Sinha of the BJP and shared images of his meetings on his Twitter profile.

Met and discussed the present political scenario of Andhra Pradesh with actor turned politician Smt. @dreamgirlhema and Sri Murali Manohar Joshi, from BJP. Also exchanged thoughts on granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/JERrRWIAp3 — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) April 3, 2018

Interacted with NCP President Sri Sharad Pawar @PawarSpeaks, JKNC President Dr Farooq Abdullah, Mr @derekobrienmp, Mr Sudip Bandyopadhyay from TMC & Congress Leader Sri @JM_Scindia, regarding no-confidence motion, highlighting the injustice done to AP for it's 'Special Status'. pic.twitter.com/FW6olg5oOA — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) April 3, 2018

After meeting several political leaders on Tuesday, Naidu had said that he was thankful to the regional and Left parties for shwoing support to TDP's efforts in Parliament to bring in a no-confidence motion. "We are thankful to them. We need their support to pressure the Centre so that states are not ignored." Naidu had said.

The no-confidence motion against the NDA government is yet to be taken up in the Lok Sabha. Whether Naidu's efforts really are "fruitful", as claimed by him, will only be known once the motion is discussed in the Lower House.

With inputs from PTI