'Chaiwala' politics boils over again: BJP to set up 50,000 tea stalls in Gujarat following Congress' jibe at Modi

In reaction to the Congress' 'chaiwala' jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP on Thursday has planned to set up 50,000 tea stalls in poll-bound Gujarat, CNN-News 18 reported. The prime minister's 'mann ki baat' programme will be aired while tea is served at the stalls and the exercise is supposed to start from 26 November.

#ChaiPePolitics Part 2: BJP converts Youth Cong’s jibe into political opportunity; 50,000 tea booths being set up in poll-bound Gujarat pic.twitter.com/MLmCxAvYF9 — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 23, 2017

Congress' online magazine tweets derogatory meme attacking PM Modi, deletes later Read @ANI story | https://t.co/4uBvxWHfBMpic.twitter.com/JhH82acg5S — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) November 21, 2017

On Wednesday, the Congress party's youth wing's online magazine Yuva Desh tweeted out a meme mocking Narendra Modi, targetting the prime minister over his tea-selling days. The meme, which was subsequently deleted after a social media backlash, showed Modi with Donald Trump and Theresa May, whereby he mispronounces the word 'meme', leading to Trump correcting his pronunciation and May suggesting Modi stick to selling tea.

The tweet, which shows Modi in poor light over his command over the English language and his humble beginnings as a tea-seller, has kicked up a storm in Gujarat. BJP leaders have heavily criticised the personal attack on the prime minister. Later, the Youth Congress apologised, stating that the Twitter page was mostly run by volunteers.

The insult came a few days after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi told party workers not to resort to personal attacks on the prime minister.

The BJP on a number of occasions has used Modi's past as a tea-seller as a political opportunity. Perhaps most prominently, in 2014, the BJP had launched the chai pe charcha campaign to project Modi as its prime ministerial face ahead of the Lok Sabha election.