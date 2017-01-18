Centre's 2016 notification on Jallikattu balances sport, animal care: Javadekar

New Delhi: With the pro-Jallikattu protests intensifying in Tamil Nadu, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday that the Centre's January 2016 notification, which is under legal scrutiny and will get favourable verdict, allowed the traditional sport while accommodating animal care concerns.

"As far as Jallikattu is concerned, when I was Environment minister we had already issued a notification which has not been quashed by Supreme Court.

"But the implementation of the notification has been stayed. But I am very sure the notification will stand legal scrutiny when if finally gets disposed off," he told reporters at an event organised by the HRD ministry, when asked about the pro-Jallikattu protests across Tamil Nadu, which had gained steam.

Javadekar, who earlier held the Environment and Forests portfolio, emphasised that the notification takes care of animal care while also allowing the traditions and the sports.

"...I am very sure because it provides for animal care and allowing the traditions and sports to take place. So it is a very balanced notification, let us see how the court decides," Javadekar said.

The Centre, on 8 January, 2016, had issued a notification lifting ban on Jallikattu with certain restrictions.

Stir by students seeking nod for Jallikattu gained momentum on Wednesday as it spread to all parts of Tamil Nadu with IT employees joining it.

The state government held talks on Wednesday with agitators and assured its commitment to hold the bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu.