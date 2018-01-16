In association with
Centre withdraws Haj subsidy: VHP lauds decision, says savings must be used for education of poor Hindu girls

Politics PTI Jan 16, 2018 21:27:22 IST

New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Tuesday welcomed the Centre's decision to withdraw the Haj subsidy and said the money saved from it should be utilised for the education of poor Hindu girls.

Representational image. AFP

"Better late than never," VHP international working president Pravin Togadia said while welcoming the decision.

He said it was the result of the collective demand of Hindus.

"We hope that this step will be followed by national laws for the construction of the Ram temple and stopping cow slaughter," Togadia said in a statement.

He said that money saved from the Haj subsidy should be utilised for the education of poor Hindu girls.

Union minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday announced that there will be no subsidy for Haj from this year.


Published Date: Jan 16, 2018 21:27 PM | Updated Date: Jan 16, 2018 21:27 PM

