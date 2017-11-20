Centre should waive farmer loans across country, not just in election-bound states: Yogendra Yadav

New Delhi: Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav on Monday demanded that the central government waive loans of all farmers across states, addressing a farmers' rally in the national capital.

"We have two demands, one that the remunerative prices should be production cost plus 50 percent, which was recommended by the Swaminathan Commission and promised by Narendra Modi," Yadav said.

"And second demand is a one-time waiver of all agricultural loans. Most steps in the last few years have been taken by state governments, but the experience shows unless the central government steps in, loans cannot be waived," he said.

"So, we urge the central government to waive all agricultural loans in all states, not just election-bound states," Yadav said.

Around 180 farmers organisations have come together at the Ramlila ground and will be taking out a march to Parliament Street raising their demands. The protest is being organized under the banner of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC).

The farmers will walk from Ramlila Maidan to Parliament Street and hold a meeting there to highlight farm distress and farmer suicides.