You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News
  3. Centre asks Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP to furnish details of overseas funding

Centre asks Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP to furnish details of overseas funding

PoliticsPTIMay, 05 2017 20:59:42 IST

New Delhi: The government on Friday asked the Aam Aadmi Party to furnish details of overseas funding to it following suspicion of violation of law, a move termed as "witch hunt" by Delhi's ruling party.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

File image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

In a communication, the Ministry of Home Affairs asked the Arvind Kejriwal-led party to explain certain fundings from abroad after suspecting that the party might have violated the provisions of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, officials said.

The communication to the AAP was part of its "routine" queries sent to a few other political parties regarding overseas funding to them. The officials made it clear that it was not a show cause notice and a decision on it would be taken only after the AAP submits its reply.

Reacting to the Centre's move, the AAP said it was a clear case of "political witch hunt", which was very "dangerous" for democracy. "It is a clear case of political witch hunt. All the agencies at the Centre's disposal have been unleashed against Aam Aadmi Party, its government in Delhi and its ministers. Which is very dangerous for democracy," it said in a statement.

The AAP said it has nothing to hide and is ready to face any probe and will fully cooperate with all officials and agencies concerned. "It is worth mentioning that the Ministry of Home Affairs had given us a clean chit before the high court on this issue and now they are sending us fresh notices," it said.


Published Date: May 05, 2017 08:59 pm | Updated Date: May 05, 2017 08:59 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 6SRH Vs RPS
2May 6DD Vs MI
3May 7RCB Vs KKR
4May 7KXIP Vs GL
5May 8SRH Vs MI
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores