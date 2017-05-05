Centre asks Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP to furnish details of overseas funding

New Delhi: The government on Friday asked the Aam Aadmi Party to furnish details of overseas funding to it following suspicion of violation of law, a move termed as "witch hunt" by Delhi's ruling party.

In a communication, the Ministry of Home Affairs asked the Arvind Kejriwal-led party to explain certain fundings from abroad after suspecting that the party might have violated the provisions of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, officials said.

The communication to the AAP was part of its "routine" queries sent to a few other political parties regarding overseas funding to them. The officials made it clear that it was not a show cause notice and a decision on it would be taken only after the AAP submits its reply.

Reacting to the Centre's move, the AAP said it was a clear case of "political witch hunt", which was very "dangerous" for democracy. "It is a clear case of political witch hunt. All the agencies at the Centre's disposal have been unleashed against Aam Aadmi Party, its government in Delhi and its ministers. Which is very dangerous for democracy," it said in a statement.

The AAP said it has nothing to hide and is ready to face any probe and will fully cooperate with all officials and agencies concerned. "It is worth mentioning that the Ministry of Home Affairs had given us a clean chit before the high court on this issue and now they are sending us fresh notices," it said.