You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News
  3. CBI raids NDTV founder Prannoy Roy's home: Harassment of media unacceptable, says CPM

CBI raids NDTV founder Prannoy Roy's home: Harassment of media unacceptable, says CPM

PoliticsPTIJun, 06 2017 07:43:16 IST

New Delhi: The CPM on Monday launched a veiled attack on the Centre after the CBI carried out searches at NDTV founder Prannoy Roy's residence, saying "harassment" of media houses is "not acceptable".

Sitaram Yechury. Firstpost/Naresh Sharma

Sitaram Yechury. Firstpost/Naresh Sharma

Taking to Twitter, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said freedom of the press is an inviolable principle of democracy and also added that law must prevail.

"Freedom of press is an inviolable principle of our democracy. Law must prevail but harassment of media houses is not acceptable (sic)," Yechury tweeted without naming the Centre or the CBI.

The central agency earlier in the day registered a case against Roy, his wife Radhika and RRPR Holdings for allegedly causing losses of Rs 48 crore to ICICI Bank.

The private news channel later termed the move as a "witch-hunt" based on "false accusations".


Published Date: Jun 06, 2017 07:43 am | Updated Date: Jun 06, 2017 07:43 am

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
2Jun 7PAK Vs SA
3Jun 8IND Vs SL
4Jun 9NZ Vs BAN
5Jun 10ENG Vs AUS
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores