CBI raids NDTV founder Prannoy Roy's home: Harassment of media unacceptable, says CPM

New Delhi: The CPM on Monday launched a veiled attack on the Centre after the CBI carried out searches at NDTV founder Prannoy Roy's residence, saying "harassment" of media houses is "not acceptable".

Taking to Twitter, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said freedom of the press is an inviolable principle of democracy and also added that law must prevail.

"Freedom of press is an inviolable principle of our democracy. Law must prevail but harassment of media houses is not acceptable (sic)," Yechury tweeted without naming the Centre or the CBI.

The central agency earlier in the day registered a case against Roy, his wife Radhika and RRPR Holdings for allegedly causing losses of Rs 48 crore to ICICI Bank.

The private news channel later termed the move as a "witch-hunt" based on "false accusations".