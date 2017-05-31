Cattle slaughter order: BJP leader H Raja condemns beef fest at IIT-Madras

Senior BJP leader Hariharan Raja on Wednesday warned against 'provocation' on the issue of cow slaughtering as he condemned the "beef fest" organised at IIT Madras.

The Union government has stated that it would look into the grievances aired by states and organisations on the notification banning sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter, he said.

"There are lot many appeals and requests coming to the Centre. As Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu has already said on Tuesday, Centre would look into those cases. If there is a need for any rectification, that is alright. But provocating things...," he said.

"What happened in IIT-Madras? A Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) like-situation is being brought into an institution of excellence," Raja, BJP's national secretary, said.

Such a premiere institute should not be allowed to become another JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University), he said referring to the issue of raising of 'anti-national' slogans there.

"The students can participate in agitations outside the campus. There is nothing wrong. I don't object. But doing things... politicising and handing over an educational institution of excellence to lampoon elements, it is wrong," Raja said.

He said animals were in the concurrent list and both the Centre and state can legislate on any subject in the list.

"And it is also clear if there is any difference of stand between the two, the Centre's opinion shall prevail," he said.

Referring to the beef fest held at IIT-Madras to protest the Centre's ban on the sale of cattle for slaughter, Raja said, "it is very wrong to conduct the agitation within the campus."

He demanded suspension of the Dean (students) of the IIT, who allegedly allowed a section of students to organise the 'beef fest' protest inside the campus.

An IIT-Madras PhD scholar, hailing from Kerala, was assaulted allegedly by some students protesting his participation in the beef fest on Sunday.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had condemned the incident, saying it was unfortunate.