Cattle sale restrictions: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar writes to Kerala counterpart, extends support

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Manik Sarkar has supported his Kerala counterpart over the Centre's new notification on a ban on sale and purchase of the cattle for slaughter in animal markets.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had written to his counterparts in other states, appealing to them to oppose the new rule on cattle trading, on the grounds that it violates the federal principles.

In his reply, Sarkar said he would consider attending the the proposed meeting of chief ministers who were against the Centre's new notification, a press release from Kerala CM's office said Sunday.

There were lot of states who think similarly and have concerns regarding the ban, he was quoted as saying in the release.

A meeting was necessary to discuss and tackle the Centre's "anti-democratic and anti-federal moves" and to evolve a consensus and a meeting of chief ministers was a good move, Sarkar said.