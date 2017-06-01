Centre's cattle slaughter order: AIADMK mouthpiece attacks NDA govt; party says not its view

Chennai: Ruling AIADMK's mouthpiece Dr Namadhu MGR on Thursday hit out at the Centre over its recent ban on cattle sale for slaughter at animal markets, days after Chief Minister K Palaniswami said that an official comment could not be given without knowing the details.

The daily sought to know if Modi's regime was for "protection of the country or cow?"

Although neither Palaniswami nor his senior ministers have commented against the Centre on the issue, the AIADMK daily posed questions on it and other matters to the Modi regime.

Asked about the write-up, a former minister and senior AIADMK (Amma) leader merely said,"It is the view of the editor."

Only the views of party top office-bearers which includes the Chief Minister, his Cabinet colleagues could have the "official stamp," he told PTI.

The daily, perceived to be sympathetic to jailed leader VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran criticised the Modi government in a short verse format.

The write-up posed a slew of questions to the BJP-led government at the Centre beginning with the cattle controversy.

Among the sharp questions asked were: Is this a regime of achievements or one of CBI raids? Is this a government which is being greeted by all or is this a regime for Sanskrit development?

The Tamil daily also asked, "whether this is a government aimed at diminishing the pluralism of the country and one that carries palanquin for Patanjali and Bhagawad Gita?"

It summed up Modi's regime saying "three years have gone by through big talks".

Days ago, Palaniswami had said that he cannot comment on the matter based on media reports.

The Chief Minister had said he will express his views only after fully studying the notification on curbs on cattle sale for slaughter.

Rebel AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam had said that the Centre should reconsider it.

The main Opposition party DMK's mouthpiece Murasoli too hit out at the Centre by displaying in its front page a caricature showing Modi riding a cow with a man seated behind.

The pillion rider was shown wearing a T-shirt with words 'India' on it.

It had a caption in English which said,"World is going forward, India is going coward."

The first three letters (cow) in the word 'coward' were highlighted in bold letters.

The footnote in it claimed that it was an image doing the rounds in messaging platform Whatsapp.