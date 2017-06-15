Cash for vote case: DMK, Congress stage walkout from Tamil Nadu Assembly

DMK leader MK Stalin staged a walkout in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, a day after he was evicted for demanding that the issue of an alleged cash-for-votes scam be raised on the floor.

'Cash for Vote' MLA sting: DMK, Congress stage walkout from TN Assembly Read @ANI_news story | https://t.co/uusArp1yDbpic.twitter.com/e58e42ROfX — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 15, 2017

According to The New Indian Express, Speaker P Dhanapal refused to discuss the 'cash for vote' sting on the floor of the House, following which the DMK and Congress staged a walkout from the Assembly. The report adds that Stalin said the following after the walkout, "Today, again, I was denied permission to raise the MLA sting issue in the Assembly by the Speaker. In protest, we staged a walkout."

Media sources state that Stalin has also arranged for an appointment with the governor, who is currently out of town.

Zee News says that Stalin added that, "They (AIADMK government) should go for a CBI investigation to prove themselves that if they are clean." Stalin also stood by his demand that AIADMK government should be "dissolved" over this issue.

The issue came to limelight when DMK disrupted the Assembly on the opening day of its Budget session on Wednesday. The Leader of Opposition, Stalin, along with fellow MLAs caused a road blockade outside the state secretariat after their eviction from the Assembly premises and their detention by the police.

Dhanapal disallowed the discussion in the Assembly, stating that the matter, based on a private TV channel's 'sting' operation, was sub judice. He went on to evict all the DMK members as his pleas for order fell on deaf ears. DMK has a strength of 88 MLAs in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

"I have repeatedly pleaded with you for your cooperation for the smooth running of the House for nearly 45 minutes. But you seemed to have decided deliberately to disrupt proceedings which I cannot allow," PTI reported the Speaker saying before evicting the leaders on Wednesday.

The Congress and Indian Union Muslim League-Tamil Nadu walked out on Wednesday and joined in on Thursday as well to express their solidarity with Stalin.

Regarding the cash for votes scam, Zee News adds that an English news channel revealed through a sting operation that AIADMK MLAs were bribed with cash and gold by the Sasikala camp to support Chief Minister Edapadi K Palaniswamy in a trust vote conducted in Tamil Nadu Assembly in February. In the sting, South Madurai MLA Saravanan allegedly admitted on camera that the Sasikala camp offered him money about Rs 2 crore to 6 crore for his support in the trust vote. The report adds that Palaniswamy won the trust vote with the support offered by 122 AIADMK legislators.

With inputs from agencies.