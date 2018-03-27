Cambridge Analytica whistle-blower Christopher Wylie claims Congress employed firm in Assembly elections in India

In a fresh twist to the Facebook data leak controversy that has Congress and BJP lock horns since the past week, Cambridge Analytica director and whistleblower in the case Christopher Wylie has said that Congress party had employed the controversial firm for certain "regional projects".

Wylie was deposing in front of the British Parliament when he named the Congress party saying he believes they employed the firm for some regional elections in India, India Today reported.

"Analytica is big big in India... I believe their client was Congress in India. But I know that they have done all kinds of projects, I don’t remember any national projects but I do remember some regional projects. I mean India is so big, so ya I do believe there were some regional projects. They do have an office there, they do employ staff there," Wylie was heard saying in the clip aired by India Today.

"I believe I also have some documentation on India, which I can provide to the committee," Wylie said.

However, it wasn't clear at the time whether Wylie meant that Congress was Cambridge Analytica's only client in India or if other parties and individuals have also employed the controversial data-mining firm.

Another TV channel Times Now was also in possession of the same clip, but Firstpost could not independently verify the video footage or obtain the complete contents of Wylie's statement made in the British Parliament. The story will be updated as and when we obtain more updates.

Cambridge Analytica is a political data analysis firm which is at the eye of a controversy after it was revealed that the firm illegally used the Facebook data of millions of American voters to aid Donald trump in the run-up to the presidential polls in the US. Facebook CEO Mark Zukerberg was forced to apologise after the news broke out.

The heat of the controversy first reached India on 21 March when Union Law and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad help a presser to accuse Congress of employing the London-based firm. Prasad cited media reports to say that the Congress party was in talks with the firm to influence the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, as he also issued a dramatic warning to Zuckerberg not to try and influence the election process in India.

"Will Congress party depend upon data manipulation and theft to win votes? Mr. Rahul Gandhi should explain the role of Cambridge Analytica in his social media profile," he had asked.

According to reports, Cambridge Analytica's CEO Alexander Nix had been in talks with several Opposition parties in India to design an electoral strategy for the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

Another report claimed that the company was in talks with both Congress as well as BJP through its India partner Oveleno Business Intelligence Private Limited. Interestingly, OBI's CEO is Amitesh Tyagi, son of Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi, who has previously worked with individual candidates in the Uttar Pradesh elections in 2017 and with JD(U)-BJP to manage booth-level demographic data. Tyagi's company, however, denies its involvement in any social media work yet. Both BJP and JD(U) have also denied the charges.

The Congress party has, meanwhile, denied all such charges vehemently and counter-attacked by pointing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's app, NaMo app, which it said had leaked user data to a US firm.

Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India's Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies. Ps. Thanks mainstream media, you're doing a great job of burying this critical story, as always.https://t.co/IZYzkuH1ZH — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 25, 2018

Earlier, Elliot Alderson, a French vigilante hacker had alleged that personal data, including email IDs, photos, gender and names of the users of Modi's mobile app were being sent to a third party domain without their consent.