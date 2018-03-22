Cambridge Analytica row: JD(U) leader KC Tyagi claims son Amrish did not get 'any kind of help' from company

Senior JD(U) KC Tyagi, speaking to reporters on Thursday, claimed that his son Amrish has received no help from the company Cambridge Analytica, which engages in data mining and analysis for electoral processes.

"JD(U) has no connection with Cambridge Analytica. Neither JD(U) nor my son has got any kind of help from the company," he said.

However, the JD(U) leader called upon the government, particularly Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, to probe whether there was any misuse of data.

He also said the government should investigate the role of his son if necessary.

Amrish Tyagi is said to be the CEO of Oveleno Business Intelligence (OBI), the India partner of Cambridge Analytica, as per this report. A report in Hindustan Times states that both CA and OBI approached the Congress and BJP for a possible collaboration for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

CA is currently in the eye of a storm for allegedly having using information from over 50 million Facebook accounts to help Donald Trump win the US presidential elections.

Bihar leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has also raised the issue of the alleged involvement of Amrish Tyagi, saying: