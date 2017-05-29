Calf slaughter in public 'shameful', BJP doesn't want to suppress food habits: Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday slammed the Congress after its youth wing leaders in Kerala publicly slaughtered an ox — as part of protests against new cattle slaughter rules — terming the incident "shameful" and "provocative".

"I condemn the act of the Congress leader who slaughtered a calf in public view. This was a shameful and provocative act," Prasad told reporters in New Delhi.

He said that BJP did not want to suppress food habits of people but slaughtering a calf in protest was barbaric and unfortunate.

"The incident was aimed towards political gains. This is very unfortunate," Prasad said.

Youth Congress leader Regil Makutty and three others were suspended by the party while police in Kannur have registered a case against them.