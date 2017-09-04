Cabinet reshuffle: Prithviraj Chavan says politicians will reduce to 'PR functionaries' as bureaucrats govern

Mumbai: Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over induction of bureaucrats into his Council of Ministers, senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said politicians would now be reduced to "PR functionaries".

"Dearth of talent continue to haunt Modi Govt. Bureaucrats will govern and politicians will be reduced to PR functionaries," the former Union minister said in a tweet.

Chavan, who had served as the minister of state in the PMO under Manmohan Singh, said there was no induction of any leader with RSS background in Sunday's rejig. "No RSS faces in cabinet reshuffle. Expecting Ram Madhav, Vinay Sahastrabuddhe in the list of inductees," he said in another tweet.

Observing that only BJP leaders were present at the swearing-in ceremony in Delhi, he said,

"Incompetency or distrust with allies? Allies have to wait for another day. Also failed to achieve North-South balance."

In the reshuffle, Modi inducted into his council former bureaucrats Raj Kumar Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, K J Alphons Kannanthanam and ex-IPS Satyapal Singh.