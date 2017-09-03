You are here:
Cabinet reshuffle: Kiran Bedi congratulates Nirmala Sitharaman, says she is 'brilliant in her work'

PoliticsPTISep, 03 2017 15:47:31 IST

Puducherry: Puducherry lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi on Sunday congratulated union minister Nirmala Sitharaman on her elevation to Cabinet rank.

The Union ministry headed by Narendra Modi was reshuffled on Sunday during which Sitharaman was made cabinet minister. Sitharaman was minister of state for commerce prior to the rejig.

In a Twitter post, Bedi praised her and said, "Proud of her. She is brilliant in her work. She has earned her way thru every bit. @nsitharaman Wish her the best."

The former IPS officer also hailed the induction of Alphons Kannanthanam, a former IAS offier and Satyapal Singh (former Mumbai police chief) as ministers of state in the reshuffle.

"Aware of the caliber of Alphons & Satpal Singh @dr_satyapal. Expected to deliver. Congratulate @PMOIndia @AmitShah. Good for New India..," she wrote.

To follow live updates, click here.


Published Date: Sep 03, 2017 02:21 pm | Updated Date: Sep 03, 2017 03:47 pm


