'Cabinet reshuffle an all-BJP affair': With NDA allies Shiv Sena, JD(U) in a sulk, Modi may rejig govt again

The third reshuffle in the Narendra Modi Cabinet on Sunday turned out to be an all-BJP affair, leaving its NDA allies feeling left out at the expense of the saffron party expanding its political footprint.

With the allies – Shiv Sena, JD(U) and AIADMK – left fuming over the decision, with Uddhav Thackeray and Nitish Kumar openly expressing their dismay at Modi's decision, highly-placed sources in the Modi government said that another reshuffle was likely to take place soon to accommodate the NDA allies, The Indian Express reported.

It was expected that its new partner, the JD(U), would get representation in the central government, but it turned out otherwise.

According to sources quoted by the report, the JD(U) was hoping for at least two berths in the Union Council of Ministers – a Cabinet Minister, and a Minister of State. "We would respond in a positive way if we get an offer in a respectable manner," JD(U) secretary-general KC Tyagi told The Indian Express.

"It was the BJP’s internal reshuffle and not the NDA’s, so we would not like to comment on it,” Tyagi told reporters on Sunday.

The Shiv Sena, too, was unhappy with its non-inclusion in the Cabinet, stating that the NDA was "almost dead" and that BJP remembered it only when it needed some support, PTI reported.

Though a long-time ally of the BJP, the Sena has often been at loggerheads with the senior partner. Its lone member in the Union Council of Ministers is Heavy Industries Minister Anant Geete.

Sources in the BJP said that members of their alliance might join the government later as there was still a scope for expansion of the Union Council of Ministers.

As per the quotas allocated in the Indian Constitution, the council of ministers must not exceed 15 percent of the total strength of the Lok Sabha, including the prime minister. This comes out to 82 berths. At present, there are 76 Union ministers, leaving room for six more.

According to Hindustan Times, there was intense speculation in the lead up to the reshuffle that two JD(U) leaders – RCP Singh and Ramnath Thakur – would be inducted in the Union council of ministers.

Hinting at the possibility of another reshuffle in the coming days, JD(U) Lok Sabha MP Kaushalendra Kumar told Hindustan Times, "You never know after 15-30 days there might be another reshuffle. We should be part of the Cabinet."

The report suggested that the AIADMK, which is battling internal dissension and has been on BJP's radar as the party's gateway into Tamil Nadu politics, might join the NDA once the dust settles in the southern party.

Meanwhile, a top leader of the JD(U), considered close to chief minister Nitish Kumar, claimed there was absolutely no differences with BJP or within the party over joining the Union Cabinet.

As this Firstpost report elucidates, internal differences within the AIADMK and the reported stand taken by Shiv Sena prevented the JD(U) from becoming a part of the Cabinet.

"Nitish Kumar was open to considering the proposal of joining the cabinet as he himself said but there was no consensus within other constituents of the NDA till the last minute. Shiv Sena was perhaps demanding more share and AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu was also far from stable. These are the reasons why the prime minister and Amit Shah chose to limit the rejig within BJP," the top leader explained.

BJP sources have, however, said that a decision on the allies joining the government would be taken at a later date.