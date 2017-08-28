Assembly by-election results LIVE: In Bawana, AAP leads with margin of 17,057 votes after 19 rounds of counting

BJP wins both Assembly seats in Goa

Manohar Parrikar, who won the Panaji seat for the sixth time, polled 9,862 votes beating his nearest rival Congress' Girish Chodankar, who netted 5,059 votes. Anand Shirodkar of the Goa Suraksha Manch came a distant third with 220 votes.

"I was expecting to win," Parrikar told reporters after the victory.

Meanwhile, health minister Vishwajeet Rane won the Valpoi seat with a margin of 10,066 votes. "I am overwhelmed by the victory and the support by my people," Rane said.

