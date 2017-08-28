You are here:
Assembly by-election results LIVE: In Bawana, AAP leads with margin of 17,057 votes after 19 rounds of counting

PoliticsFP StaffAug, 28 2017 12:13:30 IST
Assembly by-election results LIVE: In Bawana, AAP leads with margin of 17,057 votes after 19 rounds of counting

  • 12:13 (IST)

    BJP wins both Assembly seats in Goa

    Manohar Parrikar, who won the Panaji seat for the sixth time, polled 9,862 votes beating his nearest rival Congress' Girish Chodankar, who netted 5,059 votes. Anand Shirodkar of the Goa Suraksha Manch came a distant third with 220 votes.

    "I was expecting to win," Parrikar told reporters after the victory.

    Meanwhile, health minister Vishwajeet Rane won the Valpoi seat with a margin of 10,066 votes. "I am overwhelmed by the victory and the support by my people," Rane said.

    IANS

  • 11:59 (IST)

    After 19 rounds of counting, AAP maintains lead over Congress

  • AAP, Congress to contest close in Bawana

    The post-poll survey of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee points out that the contest between the AAP and the Congress candidates would be 'neck and neck fight', and there are chances of Congress candidate Surendra Kumar to win the Bawana bypoll. Kumar is a three-time former MLA from Congress. 

    There are pockets in Bawana constituency where Congress is stronger than AAP and BJP. 

    "It will be a very close fight between our candidate and that of AAP.  As per our survey, the AAP candidate has a slight edge over Congress candidate. The AAP government used all its resources in developing Bawana area ahead of the bypoll. This has given the party an edge over others. However, there are chances that Congress candidate Surendra Kumar may win," the Congress source said.      

  • Bawana bypolls: The test of credibility for Arvind Kejriwal

    ​Bawana bypolls have taken place four months after Kapil Mishra, a minister, in Delhi government raised serious allegations of corruption against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. It was seen as an watershed moment for Aam Admi Party, as Kejriwal had maintained a clean image till then. The allegations raised against him were seen as a blow to this image. 

    If the Aam Aadmi Party wins the Bawana bypolls despite this, then it will be seen as a sign of the party's recovery from the loss it suffered. On the other hand if it loses the seat, then it will be considered as another blow to the party. The party lost Rajouri Garden seat in April.

  • 11:36 (IST)

    TDP maintains lead over YSRC in Nandyal

  • 11:28 (IST)

    Modi congratulates Parrikar, Rane over Goa win

  • 11:24 (IST)

    Bawana bypoll: AAP takes lead over Congress in 16th round of counting

  • 11:13 (IST)

    AAP maintains lead in Bawana

  • 11:13 (IST)

    Elections crucial for AAP, BJP and Congress

    The results are crucial for all the three political parties who had exuded confidence to win the Bawana seat, reserved for the SC category.

    While AAP is hoping to pass this litmus test by reclaiming the seat and putting a stop to its waning popularity, the BJP is trying to continue its winning streak after the Rajouri Garden Assembly bypoll and municipal corporations election. The Congress is also hoping to open its account in the 70-member assembly by winning this seat.

  • 11:00 (IST)

    TDP celebrates Reddy's lead in Nandyal

  • AAP to have clear lead in Bawana, finds survey

    An internal survey conducted by the Congress shows that AAP shall have a clear lead in the Bawana bypoll. Congress party will be close second, whereas the BJP ends up being the third,   

    According to a Congress party source, an internal post-poll survey being conducted by the Pradesh Congress Committee in Delhi, the AAP candidate Ram Chandra would lead the Bawana bypoll. The Congress candidate Surendra Kumar, a three-time former MLA, will be a close second.

    The survey says that AAP's gaining margin over Congress and BJP has been due to development work done by Delhi government in the unrecognised colonies in Bawana. "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself has been monitoring every activity related to poll management and development of the area for the last two an a half months," a source aware of the survey findings told Firstpost.    

    The BJP candidate Ved Prakash, an ex-AAP MLA, who joined BJP ahead of MCD elections will be the third in the race, the survey says. 

  • 10:56 (IST)

     Bawana bypoll: Congress' Surender Kumar leads over AAP's Ram Chander 

  • 10:45 (IST)

    Nandyal by-election: TDP's Brahmananda Reddy leading
     
    The ruling Telugu Desam Party candidate Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy has established a lead of over 13,000 votes after five rounds of counting for Nandyal Assembly by-election in Andhra Pradesh.
     
    As the counting began on Monday morning, Reddy established a lead against his main rival Silpa Chandra Mohan Reddy of the YSR Congress right from the first round.
     
    PTI

  • 10:32 (IST)

    Victory for BJP in Goa bypolls

  • 10:21 (IST)

    Bawana bypoll: Congress' Surendra Kumar takes early lead
     
     
    Congress candidate Surendra Kumar has taken an early lead of around 2,000 votes over his BJP rival in the race to the Bawana Assembly seat.
     
    At the end of the 4th round of counting, Kumar had polled 8,996 votes, while BJP candidate Ved Prakash was trailing behind with 6,899 votes, said officials at Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi.
     
    The AAP candidate, Ram Chandra, was placed third with 6,256 votes.
     
    PTI

  • 10:20 (IST)

    Manohar Parrikar defeated rival Girish Chodankar by 4,803 votes

  • 10:18 (IST)

    Andhra Pradesh's #Nandyal bypoll: TDP's Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy leads

  • 10:14 (IST)

    AAP leads in Bawana 

  • 10:08 (IST)

    Manohar Parrikar defeats Girish Chodankar 

    Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday won the Panaji Assembly by-election, defeating his nearest rival, Girish Chodankar of the Congress, by 4,803 votes. He polled 9,862 votes against 5,059 by Chodankar.

  • 10:07 (IST)

    Delhi: AAP takes the lead in eight round of counting

  • 10:01 (IST)

    Goa: BJP's Vishwajeet Rane wins Valpoi seat

  • 10:01 (IST)

    Bawana: Congress maintains lead after six rounds of counting

  • 09:56 (IST)

    Parrikar plans to resign from Rajya Sabha

  • 09:51 (IST)

    Congress maintains lead in Bawana

  • 09:41 (IST)

    TDP leads after third round of counting

  • 09:27 (IST)

    TDP leads in Andhra Pradesh bypoll

  • 09:26 (IST)

    Manohar Parrikar leads in Panaji bypoll

  • 09:25 (IST)

    Andhra Pradesh counting underway

  • 09:18 (IST)

    Bawana bypoll counting underway

  • 09:04 (IST)

    Assembly bypoll results to be declared today

    The results of by-elections to four Assembly seats in three states is expected to be announced by 11 am Monday for the Nandyal constituency of Andhra Pradesh, two seats in Goa, and Delhi's Bawana seat. The counting of votes began at 8 am on Monday.

    The focus on Monday’s results is on the high-stakes Bawana by-election in Delhi, and crucial Panaji bypolls in Goa.

  • 09:01 (IST)

The counting of votes for Panaji, Valpoi, Bawana, Nandyal Assembly bypolls began at 8 am on Monday.

The Delhi bypoll for Bawana was necessitated after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Ved Prakash quit the party and resigned from the assembly seat to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. Voting was conducted on 23 August at 379 polling booths. The polling percentage remained quite low as only 45 percent people voted.

The results are crucial for all the three political parties who had exuded confidence to win the seat.

While the AAP is hoping to pass this litmus test by reclaiming the seat and putting a stop to its waning popularity, the BJP is trying to continue its winning streak after the Rajouri Garden Assembly bypoll and municipal corporations election.

The Congress is also hoping to open its account in the 70-member assembly by winning this seat. AAP's Ram Chandra, BJP's Ved Prakash and the Congress's Surender Kumar are in fray in Bawana.

One of the 12 reserved constituencies, Bawana has around 2.94 lakh voters and is dotted with 26 villages, unauthoried colonies and slums.

Meanwhile, in the Panaji by-election, four-time chief minister and five-time Panaji MLA Manohar Parrikar takes on Girish Chodankar of the Congress and Anand Shirodkar of the Goa Suraksha Manch.

In the Valpoi bypoll, the contest is between health minister Vishwajit Rane and Ravi Naik of the Congress.

Poll officials said that counting was likely to be completed by 10 am followed by the announcement of the winners.

Nearly 75 per cent voting was recorded during the 23 August bypolls in Goa, with 22,196 and 28,868 votes cast in Panaji and in Valpoi assembly constituencies respectively.

The bypoll in Panaji was necessitated after Parrikar's return to state politics in March this year, as Chief Minister.

Sitting BJP MLA Sidarth Kuncolienkar resigned from the Panaji seat, enabling Parrikar to contest for the state capital constituency.

In Valpoi, the bypolls were held following the resignation of Rane as a Congress MLA. He subsequently joined the BJP and the cabinet as Health Minister.

With inputs from IANS


Published Date: Aug 28, 2017 11:54 am | Updated Date: Aug 28, 2017 12:13 pm


