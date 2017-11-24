Bypoll for RK Nagar constituency that fell vacant after Jayalalithaa's death to be held on 21 December

Chennai: Bypoll to the Dr Radha Krishnan Nagar Assembly constituency which fell vacant following the demise of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in 2016 will be held on 21 December, the Election Commission announced on Friday.

The counting of votes will be held on 24 December and the election process will be completed before 26th of next month, an EC press release which was made available by Tamil Nadu's Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Lakhoni here said.

The announcement comes days after the Madras High Court said it expected the EC to hold by-election in RK Nagar by 31 December. Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar made the observation on a plea of a DMK leader RS Bharathi.

Bypoll in RK Nagar previously scheduled for 12 April, 2017 was subsequently cancelled by the EC following allegations of bribing of voters. Also, the cancellation of bypoll came days after the Income Tax department held searches in premises of Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar.

It may be recalled that premises belonging to the Minister's associates were also searched and raids revealed routing of Rs 89 crore for "distribution to voters" in RK Nagar Assembly segment. Documents seized during searches at the premises of an accountant of the Minister showed details of Rs 89 crore and the money being channelled to RK Nagar through party functionaries.

The amount was allegedly channelled through many party functionaries for distribution to voters, Income Tax sources had told PTI in April.

The RK Nagar bypoll was announced as part of by-election to constituencies in States including Arunachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The date of Gazette notification for the bypoll will be on 27 November. Last date for filing nominations will be December four and scrutiny will be on December five and last date for withdrawal of nominations will be December seven.