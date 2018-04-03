You are here:
Budget Session LIVE: Punjab Congress MPs climb over Parliament roof to protest Indians killed in Iraq

Politics FP Politics Apr 03, 2018 11:25:58 IST
  • 11:25 (IST)

    Congress MPs from Punjab have been demanding financial assistance for families of Indians killed by the Islamic State in Iraq

  • 11:16 (IST)

    Congress MPs from Punjab have climbed on to the roof of Parliament

  • 11:12 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till noon

    Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon within six minutes of starting proceedings, with Tamil Nadu MPs launching their demand the formation of a Cauvery Management Board.

  • 11:06 (IST)

    Centre committed to protecting rights of Dalits: Ananth Kumar

    With Opposition parties slamming the central government over atrocities being committed on Dalits, Union minister Ananth Kumar has said the government is "committed" towards protecting the rights of Dalits. "Whenever Congress is in power, they are responsible for inciting people and spreading violence," Ananth Kumar said.

  • 11:01 (IST)

    Punjab Congress MPs demand financial help for families of Indians killed in Mosul

  • 10:50 (IST)

    Check out TDP MP Sivaprasad's latest avatar, outside Parliament today

  • 10:35 (IST)

    MPs protesting outside Parliament

    Day 19 of Parliament's Budget Session is likely to get underway shortly, but MPs from various Opposition parties have already begun protesting inside Parliament premises, drawing attention to various causes.

  • 10:33 (IST)

    Trinamool Congress MPs stage dharna inside Parliament to protest atrocities on Dalits

  • 10:33 (IST)

    AIADMK MPs begin protest outside Parliament

  • 12:15 (IST)

    Lok Sabha to meet at 11 am on Tuesday next

  • 12:14 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned

    Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House until Tuesday amid loud protests by the Opposition

  • 12:13 (IST)

    Speaker introduces the no-confidence motion

    "Most MPs are already seated. If everyone stops shouting and goes back to their seat, I can see how many support for the no-confidence motion. the House must be in order," Sumitra Mahajan said.

  • 12:11 (IST)

    As Speaker Sumitra Mahajan struggles to consider the no-confidence motion against the government amid the ruckus, BJP blames Congress for stalling the House's proceedings

  • 12:02 (IST)

    Protests ensue

    Seconds after the Speaker took her seat, Opposition MPs storm the Well of the House holding placards and singing slogans saying "We want justice"

  • 11:58 (IST)

    Lok Sabha to re-assemble at 12 pm after Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House within minutes after proceedings began at 11 am on Monday

  • 11:16 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned until 11 am on Tuesday

  • 11:06 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

  • 11:06 (IST)

    'Entire country is watching'

    "Friends, I don't know what is happening. Please go back to your seats and allow the House to function. The entire country is watching. Do you want this to be seen by the entire country?" Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu asks MPs.

  • 11:03 (IST)

    Lok Sabha begins amid chaos | Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourns the House until 12 pm

  • 11:02 (IST)

    Members of the Rajya Sabha storm the Well of the House merely seconds after the Rajya Sabha commences, as Chairman Venkaiah Naidu struggles to conduct the session amid the ruckus

  • 11:00 (IST)

    Proceedings in both Houses of Parliament begin

  • 10:51 (IST)

    Also scheduled in Lok Sabha

    Health Minister JP Nadda is scheduled to move the National Medical Commission Bill in the lower House today.

  • 10:50 (IST)

    Today in Lok Sabha

    Arun Jaitley to move Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill in the Lok Sabha today, which is a Bill to deal with economic offenders who leave the country

  • 10:48 (IST)

    Today in Rajya Sabha

    After a brief discussion on scams in public-sector banks, Bills such as the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill and the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today

  • 10:46 (IST)

    Opposition parties push for no-confidence motion

    Members from the Congress, the Left, the TDP and some other parties stood up holding the blue placards, apparently to show her that there were 80 members supporting the no-confidence motion

  • 10:37 (IST)

    No-confidence motions

    The Lok Sabha once again failed to take up notices for no-confidence motion against the government on Friday after Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the House was not in order, and adjourned proceedings amid noisy protests over various issues.

  • 10:24 (IST)

    This is the final week that the Houses are functioning in the Budget Session

    The second part of this session has 22 sittings, and is scheduled to conclude on 6 April. Five more sittings are slated.

  • 10:14 (IST)

    Updates for Monday, 1 April begin here

  • 12:06 (IST)

    Congress' jibe against Naresh Sharma: Naresh Agarwal ji ek aise suraj hain, idhar doobe, udhar nikle, idhar nikle udhar doobe

  • 11:50 (IST)

    Unfair to say MPs have been disrupting Parliament, because they are sent to Parliament to represent needs of the people: Ghulam Nabi Azad

    Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, meanwhile, said the Central Hall of Parliament is full of former MPs and he looks forward to seeing many of the retiring MPs at the same place in the future.

    He added that it's unfair to say MPs have been fighting and disrupting Parliament, because they are sent to Parliament to represent the needs of the people. 

    "People have been agitating for special status, for their water, for their poor farmers and labourers. The MPs have been fighting on their behalf. If the people get what is rightfully theirs, it's not their parliamentarians who will stand to benefit," Azad said.

  • 11:42 (IST)

    Unfortunate that you didn't get chance to pass important legislations in their final session: Narendra Modi

    Narendra Modi also added that it was unfortunate that they didn't get a chance to pass important legislations in their final session, but may look back at their tenure gladly given the passing of landmark bills like the Triple Talaq bill.

  • 11:41 (IST)

    Opposition ensured this Sesssion didn't take place and nearly denied this vote of thanks: Narendra Modi

    While bidding the departing MPs goodbye, Modi also took a sarcastic jibe at protesting Opposition MPs, saying they nearly ensured this Session didn't take place and nearly denied this vote of thanks.

    Modi also said that the doors of Parliament and his Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will always remain open to them, and they are welcome to visit him whenever they like.

  • 11:35 (IST)

    Narendra Modi to retiring Rajya Sabha MPs: I am sorry Parliament failed you in this last session

  • 11:32 (IST)

    Updates for 28 March, 2018 begins

  • 12:45 (IST)

    Opposition MPs continue to sit in Rajya Sabha even after adjournment

    According to News18, irate Opposition MPs are demanding discussion on the no-confidence motion.

  • 12:11 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned for the day

    As the ruckus in the Lower House continued, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House for the day.

  • 12:07 (IST)

    Govt ready for discussion: Ananth Kumar on no-confidence motion

    "There are more than 50 members here who want to move a no-confidence motion," said Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

    "Madame Speaker, you have always asked the House to be conducted in order. The government is ready for a discussion...Congress has become a marginal party," said Union minister Ananth Kumar in response.

  • 12:03 (IST)

    'We want justice' slogans heard again in Lok Sabha as session resumes

  • 11:31 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till Wednesday

    Venkaiah Naidu said he was sorry to adjourn the House but added that he had no other option.

  • 11:26 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha session resumes

  • 11:09 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for 15 minutes

    "This is totally undemocratic, totally unbecoming of Members of Parliament. You are weaking your cause. Please, you are all members. You must uphold the dignity of the House," Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said before adjourning the House for 15 minutes.

    "I request the leaders of the parties to come to the chamber of the chairman," Naidu also said.

  • 11:05 (IST)

    Ruckus in Rajya Sabha

    Opposition members in the Upper House have also begun shouting slogans.

  • 11:01 (IST)

    Lok Sabha session begins

    'We want justice!' slogans were instantly heard in the Lower House as the session began.

  • 10:57 (IST)

    YSRCP MPs protest in Parliament over Andhra Pradesh special status row

  • 10:41 (IST)

    RJD MP give adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha

  • 10:18 (IST)

    (Updates begin for 27 March)

    YSRCP says its leaders will not attend the all-party meet called by Andhra Pradesh chief minister

  • 12:15 (IST)

    BREAKING: Lok Sabha adjourned till 27 March

    The Lok Sabha resumed after a brief pause at 12 pm today but was adjourned till 27 March with leaders shouting slogans saying, "We want justice". Speaker Sumitra Mahajan announced 26 March as a holiday for the House after a request from MPs on the eve of Ram Navami.

  • 12:06 (IST)

    BREAKING: Lok Sabha reconvenes amid slogans of justice

  • 11:22 (IST)

    BREAKING: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day; House will reconvene on Monday at 11 am

  • 11:15 (IST)

    Ruckus in Rajya Sabha as Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu makes his statement in the House | CNN-News18

Latest updates: Congress Party MPs from Punjab have climbed over the roof of Parliament House demanding compensation for families of Indians killed in Mosul.

Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon within six minutes of starting proceedings, with Tamil Nadu MPs launching their demand the formation of a Cauvery Management Board.

Day 19 of Parliament's Budget Session is likely to get underway shortly, but MPs from various Opposition parties have already begun protesting inside Parliament premises, drawing attention to various causes.

The session has been marked by repeated adjournments and delays, with Opposition parties preventing the transaction of any substantial business in both Houses of Parliament.

Monday saw noisy scenes in the Rajya Sabha and an adjournment within six minutes after it assembled in the morning. The Lok Sabha saw protests causing an adjournment till noon within four minutes of assembling, and four minutes after listed papers were laid, it was adjourned for the day.

Before adjourning Lok Sabha for the day, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she was unable to take up the notices for no-confidence motion against the government, served by several Opposition parties, since there was no order in the House.

File image of Parliament. PTI

In the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition protests forced the adjournment of proceedings for the day without transaction of any business, as members trooped into the Well and shouted slogans, drowning every other voice.

MPs belonging to the Congress, Trinamool Congress, BSP, TDP and parties from Tamil Nadu — DMK and AIADMK — were in the Well even before Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu could settle down in his chair.

Unlike the past days when listed papers were allowed to be laid on the table peacefully, Naidu had to go through the exercise amid chaos on Monday, as members persisted with slogan shouting. The Congress and BSP led the charge against the government, accusing it of being "anti-Dalit", an apparent reference to the Supreme Court ruling on the Scheduled Castes
and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Members of the main Opposition party also raised the issue of India's biggest bank fraud alongside the TMC.

Tamil parties were demanding immediate constitution of the Cauvery Water Management Board for division of river water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, while members of the TDP and Congress' KVP Ramachandra Rao held placards demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.

Amid the din, Naidu called the ministers to lay the listed papers, while warning the protestors that the "entire country is watching... you are not going to achieve anything. You are making a mockery of parliamentary system".

He said the Chair was ready to allow discussion on all the issues being raised by Opposition parties, and even the government as well as the Opposition were ready for it. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said important bills were listed for discussion in the last week of the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament. The government, he said, was ready to discuss all issues. "I don't understand why, for small issues concerning them, they are not allowing the House to function," Goel said.

However, as the ruckus continued, the chairman adjourned proceedings for the day, barely six minutes after the House had assembled. Proceedings in the Lok Sabha were disrupted yet again for the 18th day amid slogan shouting by AIADMK members seeking early constitution of the Cauvery water management board.

Amid the din, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till 12 noon during the Question Hour. As soon as the House met for the day and took up Question Hour, AIADMK members rushed into the Well shouting slogans such as "we want justice" and "we demand Cauvery board".

Citing Assembly polls in Karnataka, the Centre had sought more time from the Supreme Court to set up the board to implement water sharing formula between Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. While the TMC members were seated in their places, those of the TDP, which has moved a notice of no-confidence against the government, were standing at their seats with black ribbons pinned to their shirts as a mark of protest.

As the ruckus continued, the Speaker adjourned the House till noon, barely four minutes after it had met after a long weekend.

Even before the House was re-assembled at noon, AIADMK members, carrying placards, trooped into the Well shouting slogans.

Congress, NCP, Left, TDP and RJD members were standing in their seats seeking the Speaker's ruling on the notices they had given on the no-confidence motion, moved by some of them. The Speaker appealed to the AIADMK members to return to their seats, saying she cannot take up the no-confidence motion unless the House is in order. "I am duty bound to place the no-confidence motion. But this is not the way. Please go to your seats. I am not in a position to count," she said.

A notice of no-confidence can be taken up in the House if it is supported by at least 50 members present, for which a headcount is needed. Parliamentary Minister Ananth Kumar also said the government was ready for discussion and give reply to the no-confidence motion but there has to be complete harmony in the House.

Leader of the Congress in the House Mallikarjun Kharge, who has also submitted a notice for no-confidence motion, said the Opposition wanted to discuss a host of issues, including the recent Supreme Court ruling on SC/ST Act and alleged paper leak of the CBSE examinations.

However, as the AIADMK members continued raising slogans, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day.


Published Date: Apr 03, 2018 11:20 AM | Updated Date: Apr 03, 2018 11:25 AM

