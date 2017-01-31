Budget session: As govt braces for another note ban storm, a full list of pending Bills

Opposition parties on Monday signalled that demonetisation issue, which led to a virtual washout of the last session, would again heat up Parliament even as they vent their unhappiness over early presentation of Budget in the midst of poll season.

During an all-party meeting today called by the government, opposition parties led by Congress and CPI(M) demanded discussion on demonetisation and said they will again raise the issue as it has severely impacted the public.

The most vocal critique of demonetisation, the Trinamool Congress, skipped the meeting and said its MPs will not be present in Parliament on first two days of Budget Session as part of their protest against the note ban.

Apart from this, the opposition parties are also unhappy over the timing of the Budget, which has been advanced by almost a month. They fear that the government may use the opportunity to announce schemes to appease the voters in five states which go to polls from 4 February.

As heat over the Budget session is building up, there is also a grim reminder of the number of bills pending for Parliaments' approval.

Here are the bills listed by the ministry of parliamentary affairs that parliament has to take up in this session:

Bills for replacing Ordinances

1) The Enemy Property (Amendment and Validation) Bill, 2016, as passed by Lok Sabha and as reported by Select Committee of Rajya Sabha

2) The Payment of Wages (Amendment) Bill, 2017

3) The Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Bill, 2017

Bills for Introduction, Consideration and Passing

1) The Finance Bill, 2017

2) The Indian Institute of Management Bill, 2017

3) The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment), Bill, 2017

4) The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2017

5) The Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2017

6) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Amendment) Bill, 2017

7) The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2017

8) The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2017

9) The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2017

10) The Collection of Statistic (Amendment) Bill, 2017

11) The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2017

12) The Central Goods & Service Tax Bill, 2016;

13) The Integrated Goods & Service Tax Bill, 2016;

14) The Goods & Services Tax (Compensation for loss of revenue) Bill, 2016

15) The Divorce (Amendment) Bill, 2017

16) The Footwear Design and Development Institute Bill, 2017

17) The Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill, 2017

18) The High Court and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2017

19) The Indian National Defence University Bill, 2017

20) The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2017

21) The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017

Bills for Consideration and Passing

Bills pending in Lok Sabha

1) The Mental Health Care Bill, 2016, as passed by Rajya Sabha

2) The Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Bill, 2016, as passed by Rajya Sabha

3) The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2016

4) The Admiralty (Jurisdiction and Settlement of Maritime Claims) Bill, 2016

5) The National Institute of Technology, Science Education and Research (Second Amendment) Bill, 2016

6) The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2016

7) The Consumer Protection Bill, 2015

Bills pending in Rajya Sabha

1) The Whistle Blowers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2015, as passed by Lok Sabha

2) The Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2016, as passed by Lok Sabha

3) The Employees Compensation (Amendment) Bill, 2016, as passed by Lok Sabha

4) The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013

5) The Armed Forces Tribunal (Amendment) Bill, 2012

6) The Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2014

Financial Business

1) Third Supplementary Demands for Grants (General) for 2016-17;

2) Demands for Grants for 2017-18;

Bills for Withdrawal (in Lok Sabha)

1) The Payment of Wages (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

With inputs from PTI