Budget Session 2018 begins: Ahead of Parliament proceedings, Narendra Modi asks parties to help pass triple talaq bill

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made a "humble request" to all political parties to help pass the bill on instant triple talaq in the Budget session of Parliament, saying it would be a New Year gift for Muslim women.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament House, Modi said despite his government's efforts and people's expectations the triple talaq bill could not be passed in the last session.

He said though there should be no politics on the issue as it relates to the rights of Muslim women, the Bill could not be passed.

While the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, sailed through the Lok Sabha, it is pending in the Rajya Sabhja as several opposition parties demanded that it be referred to a select committee.

The Budget session of Parliament got underway on Monday.

