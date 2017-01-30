Budget 2017: Opposition raises doubts over timing of session, Modi tells parties to debate in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed hope that the Budget Session of Parliament will see peaceful debates despite political differences.

Modi made the appeal at an all-party meeting in Delhi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters.

He said all parties agreed that debate should take place.

"The Prime Minister said that differences may arise between parties but democracy should win and there should be debate in Parliament," the minister said.

PM Modi in the all party meet said that this is 'Mahapanchayat' and that the Govt wants discussion to happen: Ananth Kumar,Union Min pic.twitter.com/klxPhEYTuB — ANI (@ANI_news) January 30, 2017

"All parties, especially those in the opposition, said they wanted debate and both houses should function," the minister added.

All parties,particularly oppn,were of the view that the budget session should function, discussion should take place: Ananth Kumar,Union Min pic.twitter.com/2g6qfZOH43 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 30, 2017

Asked about the Opposition's demand to postpone the Budget, the minister said: "This is the nation's Budget, for the benefit of the nation. The Supreme Court has given its verdict."



Trinamool to skip Parliament on Budget Day

The Trinamool Congress hardened its stance against the Central government by announcing that its members will not attend Parliament on Wednesday when the 2017-18 Budget will be presented.

Still angry over the arrest of its MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Tapas Pal by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Rose Valley Group chit fund scam, the party said it would also not attend the all-party meeting, that took place on Monday.

"Trinamool MPs will not be present in Parliament on the first two days of the Budget session in protest against demonetisation, which was implemented without taking Parliament into confidence, and restrictions on withdrawal limits from bank accounts which are still in force," a statement from the party office said.



Opposition questions timing of Budget

Opposition parties raised their differences with the government over tabling the Union Budget on 1 February, because the economic data for the third quarter won't be factored in.

Sitaram Yechury, leader of CPM said, "Dislocating manner in which budget session is being called. Also it is not scientific to present budget on 1 February."

He added, "We told the Govt it would have been better to have the budget postponed like it was done in 2012, but its their prerogative."

We told the Govt it would have been better to have the budget postponed like it was done in 2012, but its their prerogative: Sitaram Yechury pic.twitter.com/BpK7WvbEWh — ANI (@ANI_news) January 30, 2017

The Budget Session of Parliament starts on Tuesday, while the Union Budget will be presented on Wednesday.

With inputs from IANS