BSP's Aligarh chief arrested for allegedly posting objectionable photo of Modi and Adityanath

Aligarh: The BSP's district unit chief and another person have been arrested for allegedly posting an objectionable picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Facebook.

BSP's Aligarh chief Shankar Lal Pippal and one Javed Alam were arrested late Tuesday night, the police said.

Pippal, a resident of Jalali town in the district, had on 4 June posted an objectionable picture of the two leaders. Alam, hailing from the same place, had shared the post.

Senior BJP leaders in the district, including Charra MLA Ravendra Pal Singh and Aligarh Mayor Shakuntla Bharti, raised the matter with senior police officials here yesterday.

Based on their complaint, an FIR was filed, and Pippal and Alam were arrested.