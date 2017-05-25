BSP leaders meet Yogi Adityanath, allege Mayawati not provided proper security

Lucknow: A delegation of BSP leaders on Wednesday met Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and alleged that party supremo Mayawati was "deliberately not provided security" by the administration during her Saharanpur visit.

They also submitted a memorandum to the chief minister in this regard.

"The party had requested the district magistrate and the SSP to build a helipad near Shabbirpur in Saharanpur for her (Mayawati's) visit yesterday but it was not allowed. The local administration said that for this they had to seek permission from the chief minister," the memorandum stated.

The delegation headed by party MP Satish Chandra Mishra, Laliji Verma and Ram Achal Rajbhar alleged that the former CM was not given adequate security and in absence of senior officers she could have been harmed by the crowd. "It appeared that the administration and police deliberately did not provide security to her," it said.

A mob had on Tuesday attacked a group of people returning from a rally of Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, killing Ashish (24), who hailed from Sarsawa town, on the spot and injuring four others.

Saharanpur has been witnessing inter-caste clashes since April.

Earlier on Wednesday, one Pradeep Chauhan was shot at by some motorcycle-borne men. In another incident, some persons attacked two men while they were sleeping near a brick kiln in Mirzapur village, the police said.

One Nitin was shot at, while another person Yashpal was severely beaten up by the attackers, the police said, adding the incident could not be linked to the ongoing caste violence.

Claiming that the Dalits in Saharanpur are feeling insecure since police forces are not present there, the BSP leaders also demanded Rs five lakh compensation for those whose property was damaged and Rs one lakh for those injured in the violence.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced Rs 15 lakh as compensation to the family of the man killed and Rs 50,000 each to those injured on Tuesday.