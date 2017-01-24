BSE's up to $182.4 million IPO fully subscribed | Reuters

MUMBAI An initial public offering of shares in Indian stock exchange BSE Ltd to raise up to 12.43 billion rupees ($182.42 million) was fully subscribed on the second day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.More than 250 shareholders, led by Singapore Exchange Ltd, were selling up to 15.4 million shares in Asia's oldest stock exchange at a price range of 805 rupees to 806 rupees per share.

($1 = 68.1399 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Swati Bhat)

