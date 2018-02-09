BS Yeddyurappa welcomes 'election Hindu' Rahul Gandhi to Karnataka, says he will fulfill BJP's 'Congress-mukt Karnataka' dream

Bengaluru: As Rahul Gandhi kickstarts his campaign for the coming assembly polls in Karnataka on Saturday, state BJP President BS Yeddyurappa has welcomed the Congress president by calling him an "Election Hindu".

He also claimed that the Congress president would fulfil BJP's dream of a "Congress-mukt Karnataka".

"I heartily welcome election Hindu @OfficeOfRG to Ballari. The Congress president will fulfil our dream of a #CongressMuktKarnataka," Yeddyurappa said in a tweet.

Stating that Congress has faced setback and BJP has won wherever Rahul Gandhi has campaigned in the past, in another tweet in Kannada he said: "Rahul's arrival is like the arrival of good fortune for BJP."

In a similar fashion, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rally in Bengaluru on 4 February, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a welcome tweet had asked him to find time to resolve the inter-state Mahadayi river water row with neighbouring Goa.

During his four-day visit, the first after being made All India Congress Committee chief, Gandhi will be visiting temples, mutts and a Dargha, along with addressing public meetings and conducting a road show by bus.

He is also expected to have corner meetings, interact with farmer union representatives and attend a tribal rally, among other things.

Assembly elections in Karnataka are scheduled early this year.