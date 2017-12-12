Both Houses of Maharashtra Legislature adjourned after Opposition parties raised slogans on farmers' issues

Nagpur: Both the Houses of the Maharashtra Legislature were on Tuesday adjourned for the day as the Opposition parties raised slogans against the state government over the farmers' issues.

In the Legislative Council, as soon as the proceedings began for the second day of the winter session, Leader of the Opposition Dhananjay Munde and other members started raising slogans condemning the BJP-led state government for "looting" the farmers. They also sought "relief" for the cultivators.

While shouting the slogans, these members entered the well of the House, after which Council Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar adjourned it for half an hour.

After the business resumed, Leader of the House and minister Chandrakant Patil requested the Opposition members to let the House function in a smooth manner saying that yesterday's work was still pending and important issues need to be discussed.

However, when the Question Hour began, the Opposition once again rushed to the well of the House and started raising slogans, following which the Upper House was adjourned for the second time for half an hour.

After the proceedings resumed, supplementary demands were tabled amid protests from the Opposition and the House was adjourned for the day.

In the state assembly as well, the Opposition Congress and NCP created ruckus over the farm loan waiver and the agrarian crisis, due to which it was adjourned for the day by Pro-tem Speaker Yogesh Sagar around noon, after the conclusion of the Question Hour.

When the proceedings of the Lower House began for the day, the leaders of Congress and NCP started raising slogans alleging that the BJP-Shiv Sena-led government had miserably failed to resolve the farmers' issues.

They alleged that the government was not taking timely steps to curb the pink bollworm attack on cotton crop.

Talking to reporters outside the Assembly after it was adjourned, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said, "Cotton crop is a major source of income for farmers in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions. The losses they incurred due to the worm attack runs into several hundred crores of rupees. The government should announce some compensation to the affected farmers."

Before the proceedings of the Assembly began on Tuesday, the Opposition parties staged a protest outside and shouted slogans against the government.

The opposition has been demanding immediate decisions to end the agrarian crisis in the state.

Meanwhile, the Congress and NCP on Tuesday held a rally here over the issue of farmers against the BJP-led government at the Centre and in the state.