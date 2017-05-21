BJP's Venkaiah Naidu dismisses talks of a possible meeting between Rajinikanth and Narendra Modi

You are here:
PoliticsPTIMay, 21 2017 17:21:39 IST

Bengaluru: Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said he was not aware of any possible meeting between actor Rajinikanth and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Rajinikanth is a great actor. Modi is a great leader. If he wants to meet the prime minister, there is no problem", Naidu told reporters in Bengaluru.

File photo of Rajinikanth. News18

He pitched for the AIADMK ending factionalism to provide a stable government in Tamil Nadu to fulfil the promises of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

The Centre wants factionalism in AIADMK to be sorted out to ensure a stable government to fulfil the promises made by Jayalalithaa to the Tamil Nadu people, he said.

The Centre would not interfere in the internal matters of AIADMK, but only wished for a stable government in Tamil Nadu, Naidu said.

He said the BJP had not made any choice between O Panneerselvam and E Palaniswamy. "We have no preference," he said.


Published Date: May 21, 2017 05:18 pm | Updated Date: May 21, 2017 05:21 pm

