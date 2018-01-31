BJP's 'soot-boot' moment against Rahul Gandhi: Saffron party hits out Congress chief over Meghalaya concert attire

Congress president Rahul Gandhi's attire at a party-organised concert in poll-bound Meghalaya has become a topic of political debate now.

Gandhi was dressed in blue denim trousers and a black jacket as he attended the concert on Tuesday.

He barely spoke for five minutes at the 'Festival of Peace' concert as he listened to the musical bands enthralling the 4,000-plus crowd.

However, BJP's Meghalaya unit lashed out at Gandhi's attire and shared two images on Twitter, one showing Gandhi interacting with people at the venue and the other showing specifics of a Burberry jacket, whose price the party claimed was around Rs 63,400.

BJP used Gandhi's 'suit-boot ki sarkar' remark made earlier against the prime minister to target the Congress president.

So @OfficeOfRG , soot(pun intended!)-boot ki sarkar with ‘black’ money fleeced from Meghalayan State exchequer by rampant corruption? Instead of singing away our woes, you could have given a report card of your inefficient govt in Meghalaya! Your indifference mocks us! pic.twitter.com/sRvj5eoyRb — BJP Meghalaya (@BJP4Meghalaya) January 30, 2018

On the other hand, Congress leader Renuka Chaudhary responded to BJP and said that she could produce the same jacket for "Rs 700 instead of Rs 70,000", reported NDTV.

"They auctioned Modi's jacket for crores...These are the same people who are talking about Rahul's jacket?" the report quoted her as saying.

Congress has been in power in Meghalaya for nearly 15 years.

At the concert, Gandhi had said, "We are strongest when we stand together in our diversity. India's strength is our diverse culture and different languages, different ways of thinking."

Gandhi urged the youths to love and respect each other to make the country strong.

"When we fight each other and spread hatred, we are not strengthening our country but weakening it and disrespecting our people, our past and our future," he said.

Asking the people to be proud of their heritage, language and religion, the Congress president said, "We are all proud of you and we will defend your way of thinking".

Stating that every single person from all states has a space in the country, he noted, "Their dreams and aspirations are equally important, no matter how small or big a state is".

With inputs from PTI