BJP's Manoj Tiwari alleges more corruption in Arvind Kejriwal government

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday flagged a new issue against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging corruption in the Public Works Department (PWD) and demanded that he resign on grounds of morality.

BJP President Manoj Tiwari, waving a letter from an "assistant engineer" to Delhi Police, said the official alleged he has been getting life threats.

"In his letter to the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Nangloi, regarding a complaint on 1 April, 2016, the engineer alleged that while on inspection in Peeragarhi area of Delhi he saw three persons breaking a concrete drain built by the PWD," Tiwari said at a press conference.

"In his complaint, the engineer said he asked the three men not to break the drain but he received a call from a person called Vinay Kumar of Renu Construction who told him not to disturb the three men," Tiwari said, adding that the company belonged to Kejriwal's brother-in-law, Surender Kumar Bansal, who died last week.

"The engineer said the man on the phone gave him life threats," he said.

"Was the brother-in-law of Kejriwal from the mafia? Were they getting work because Kejriwal was sitting here as the chief minister?" Tiwari questioned.

"Kejriwal must answer all these questions," the BJP leader, who represents the northeast constituency of Delhi, said.

Taking a pot shot at the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, Tiwari said, "It is for all these answers that Kapil Mishra is sitting on a dharna. Please go beyond the dharna politics."

"Kejriwal now must come out of his home and answer as he is the chief minister and all this corruption is being done on his instructions and life threats are being given to officials," Tiwari alleged.

Alleging that the corruption was taking place under Kejriwal's watch, he asked, "Why are Kejriwal or any of his ministers not answering, where is the morality now?"

The BJP leader said the AAP government in Delhi was "looting" the money of the city's taxpayers.

Tiwari said the AAP government has no morality left to stay in power, and it must resign so that the people's faith is restored in the government and democracy.

On 9 May, Delhi's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) registered three FIRs against Kejriwal's deceased brother-in-law, and senior PWD officers in connection with alleged corruption of Rs 10 crore.