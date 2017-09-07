BJP's Mangaluru Chalo rally: BS Yeddyurappa addresses close to 10,000 party workers ahead of protest march

Even as the Siddaramaiah-led government in Karnataka cracks down on BJP workers in order to prevent their "Mangaluru Chalo" bike rally from taking off, a bitter showdown is expected on Thursday as close to 10,000 party youth wing members are expected to reach the city for a protest rally organised at Jyothi circle.

On Tuesday, scores of BJP leaders were detained by police in several parts of Karnataka ahead of the motorcycle rally, organised to protest the political killings of Hindus in the region.

Siddaramaiah had deployed hundreds of policemen at Bengaluru's Freedom Park, where the rally began, in order to check communal tension from flaring up. Clashes, however, erupted soon after between BJP workers and police after several protesters were stopped on the outskirts of Bengaluru and a few others were detained.

Among those detained were former deputy chief minister R Ashoka, Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha and MLAs Arvinda Limbavali and Satish Reddy.

Ashoka and other leaders sat in protest near the Freedom Park and demanded that police furnish an arrest warrant, resulting in a heated argument between the officials and the leaders, following which they were frisked away.

#MangaluruChalo rally: Clash between Police and BJP workers in Karnataka's Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/giu9Sb9bIo — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2017

According to a News18 report, several prominent party leaders, including state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa and BJP Yuva Morcha president Pratap Simha, have arrived at the protest site at Jyothi circle. They are expected to address party workers soon after which the rally is expected to move forward towards the district commissioner’s office.

The entire city has been turned into a fortress with the government hoping to avoid a repeat of the clashes witnessed on Tuesday in Bengaluru. Over 5,000 security personnel have been deployed in the state, according to CNN-News18. According to the report, it is still not clear whether they would march on as prohibitory orders are in place in the city.

You have to give to BJP logistics team in Karnataka. Impeccable planning. Look at the sound system in middle of th road. #MangaloreChalopic.twitter.com/ew3cspIkph — Nagarjun Dwarakanath (@nagarjund) September 7, 2017

BJP denied permission for rally

Police had denied permission for the rally but the BJP insisted they would go ahead with the rally plan.

While the Mangaluru Police denied permission citing reason of maintenance of peace in the communally sensitive coastal districts, the Bengaluru Police prohibited the rally in the city, citing law and order and traffic concerns.

"They applied again for protest by assembling at Nehru Ground. We agreed but now they are saying they again want to hold bike rally. We have clarified that bike rally protest will not be allowed due to traffic problems," an India Today report quoted Mangalore police commissioner TS Suresh as saying. He said that extra reinforcement had been called for especially to see that people on bikes do not enter the city for the rally.

However, the BJP declared that the rally will be held at any cost. The party alleged that the government was creating a situation of an "undeclared bundh", with an intention to stop the rally and asked the government not to impede the rally, which is being held democratically.

Karnataka: Security increased near Jyothi circle ahead of BJP's bike rally in Mangaluru pic.twitter.com/QOxex7jgip — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2017

"It is the ruling party's responsibility to ensure protection for such rallies. Though party workers had applied for police permission in the jurisdictional stations, they haven't got the sanction yet. Siddaramaiah is indirectly trying to impose an undeclared emergency on the state," Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament, Dakshin Kannada was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

'Karnataka govt fears us'

Accusing the government of using the police machinery against BJP workers, Ashoka claimed, "This shows the government fears the BJPs agitation." "If the government has the guts they should have allowed us to protest...they are using police against us...it is our right as an opposition party to protest against the government and we will go ahead with our rally," he said.

With no permission from the police for the rally, a delegation led by Leader of Opposition in Assembly Jagadish Shettar had met Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday, insisting it should be allowed. Siddaramaiah had said on Wednesday, "We have no objections to do a rally... we have asked the police to ensure that there is no disturbance to law and order and public".

Over 10,000 workers storm Mangaluru; B. S. Yeddyurappa at protest site leads from the front. CNN-News18's @nagarjund with more details pic.twitter.com/CwnPi0U7vE — News18 (@CNNnews18) September 7, 2017

With inputs from PTI