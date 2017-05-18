BJP's Haryana leaders meet CM Manohar Lal Khattar, discuss strategy to widen party base

Chandigarh: Various issues including the cleanliness drive from 5 June, birth centenary celebrations of Deen Dayal Upadhyay, and the visit of party president Amit Shah in July were discussed at a meeting of the ruling BJP MLAs on Wednesday.

A strategy to strengthen the party's mass base was also discussed at the meeting of the ruling party MLAs and chairpersons of the boards and corporations of the Haryana government.

The meeting was presided over by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

State BJP chief Subhash Barala told reporters after the meeting on Wednesday evening that the issue pertaining to cleanliness drive in 120 big villages and towns was discussed besides the issue of the party MLAs' fortnight long special drive at booth levels to strengthen the party in their respective areas.

It was decided that a campaign would be run as part of Upadhyay's birth centenary celebrations. The meeting, which was held in the absence of BJP Haryana in-charge Anil Jain, did not take up the issue of non-redressal of grievances of a certain section of the BJP by the state bureaucracy and poor execution of already announced development projects.

Notably, at least 16 of the 47 BJP MLAs in Haryana are up in arms against the non-redressal of their grievances by the bureaucracy and poor execution of development projects. Besides, the legislators are demanding more say in the government affairs, especially in transfer and posting of government officials.

Gurugram MLA Umesh Aggarwal had earlier gone public with allegations of corrupt practices against his own government.

Organisational matters were taken up at the meeting, and the legislators tried to put a united front against the backdrop of Amit Shah's three-day visit to Haryana from 4 July.

The meeting decided to take party and central government's flagship programmes to the grassroots level. It was decided to launch a special district-wise "swachata abhiyan" from World Environment Day on 5 June.

On the question of voices of dissent in the party in the recent past, Umesh Aggarwal, the MLA from Gurugram, while interacting with reporters later, held that there was no dissenting voice raised at the meeting.

"We have already apprised the national leadership about our grievances and will again raise our viewpoint if required in future," he said.