BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao calls Rahul Gandhi 'Babar bhakt', alleges he teamed up with 'Owaisis, Jilanis to oppose Ram temple'

National spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party GVL Narasimha Rao on Wednesday took to Twitter to allege that Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has "teamed up with (Asaduddin) Owaisis, (Zafaryab) Jilanis" to oppose the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Rao then goes on to call Gandhi a "Babar bhakt" and a "kin of Khilji" in the tweet. "Rahul Gandhi has teamed up with Owaisis, Jilanis to oppose Ram temple in Ayodhya. Rahul Gandhi is certainly a "Babar Bhakt" & a "Kin of Khilji". Babar destroyed Ram temple & Khilji plundered Somnath. Nehru dynasty sided with both Islamic invaders.Travesty & Perversity of dynasty!" Rao says in the tweet.

अयोध्या में राम मंदिर का विरोध करने के लिए राहुल गांधी ने ओवैसिस, जिलानिस से हाथ मिला लिया है। राहुल गांधी निश्चित रूप से एक "बाबर भक्त" और "खिलजी के रिश्तेदार" हैं। बाबर ने राम मंदिर को नष्ट कर दिया और खिलजी ने सोमनाथ को लूट लिया।नेहरू वंश दोनों इस्लामी आक्रमणकारियों के पक्ष मे! — GVL Narasimha Rao (@GVLNRAO) December 6, 2017

This comes two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his election rally in Valsad's Dharampur, termed the Congress vice-president's expected elevation as party chief as 'Aurangzeb Raj'.

"Mani Shankar Aiyar said, 'did elections happen during Mughal rule? After Jehangir, Shahjahan came, was any election held? After Shahjahan it was understood Aurangzeb will be the leader'. So Congress accepts it is a family party? We don't want this Aurangzeb rule," Modi said, according to ANI.

The first phase of polling for the 182-seats-Gujarat assembly will be on 9 December, while the second phase will be held on 14 December. The counting of votes will take place on 18 December.

