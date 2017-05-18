BJP woos West Bengal leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, says party willing to accept 'big leaders'

Kolkata: BJP's West Bengal unit President Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said that the party leadership would be more than happy to accept heavyweight politicians like state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury if they are willing to join his party.

"Adhir Chowdhury is a big leader. He is an older politician than me. Our party would be more than happy to accept a leader like him, or for that matter anyone, who is willing to join us to counter the corruption and lack of governance of Trinamool Congress," Ghosh said.

However, he claimed that the party still does not have enough space for such big leaders in the state yet.

"We still do not have enough space to fit in such big leaders at the state level. We are in the process of expanding the party," he said.

Claiming that a number of block level leaders from other political parties have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ghosh said they are in conversation with some high-profile leaders in the state who are interested to pitch their lot with his party.

"We have already taken several bloc level leaders in our party. Talks are on with many big leaders who have indicated their willingness to join the BJP. However, we would leave the decision to them," he added.