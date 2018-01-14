BJP will win upcoming Karnataka election and form next government, says HRD minister Prakash Javadekar

Pune: Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said the BJP would win the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls and form the next government in the state.

"I am the party in-charge for Karnataka. We will win (the polls) in Karnataka as there is a complete anti-incumbency (against the ruling Congress) in the state and the BJP is getting a tremendous response," he told reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Pune.

"Currently, the BJP has governments in 19 states. With the victory in the upcoming elections in the north-eastern states of Tripura, Mizoram and Meghalaya, the tally will go up to 22. After the victory in Karnataka, the number of BJP-ruled states will go up to 23.

"The situation in the country will be like the BJP everywhere and the Congress nowhere," the Union human resources development minister said.

He alleged that instead of introspecting, the Congress was taking refuge in communalism and that it was hand in glove with Kerala's Popular Front of India (PFI), which he dubbed as a terror organisation.

Javadekar alleged that PFI workers had killed 24 BJP activists in Karnataka.

"Instead of booking them, the Siddaramaiah government is withdrawing the cases against these people. The Congress has withdrawn 155 cases lodged against 1,600 PFI workers. It is also engaged in alliance talks with PFI-affiliated political organisation, the Social Democratic Party of India," he said.

Javadekar alleged that as the Congress was becoming "irrelevant", it had started hobnobbing with "terror organisations" and "casteist outfits".

Accusing the Congress of indulging in "vote bank" politics, he said the Karnataka government celebrated the birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan but did not celebrate Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary on Friday.

Claiming that the law-and-order situation had collapsed in the southern state, he said, "See the cases of scholar MM Kalburgi, journalist Gauri Lankesh and the 24 BJP workers. Not a single case has been cracked so far. Women are unsafe in the state. Farmers are in distress and are committing suicide every day."

"The Congress is losing the plot. The common man and farmers are angry in Karnataka and we are sure that we will clinch an unprecedented victory (in the upcoming polls)," he added.

Talking about the crisis in the Supreme Court, Javadekar said it was an internal issue of the judiciary and accused the Congress of "politicising" it.