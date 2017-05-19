BJP will fight Himachal Pradesh poll on development plank: Mangal Pandey

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh BJP in-charge Mangal Pandey said the party will fight the state Assembly polls on the developmental plank and form a government that lasts three terms.

The stress should be on strengthening the party at the booth-level by reaching out to people with the policies and programmes of the central government, he said in his first visit to the state after his appointment.

"More important than getting majority is having a government that lasts for 15 years and breaks the five-year cycle," Pandey said.

Hitting-out at the Congress government in the state, he said, "It has become synonymous with corruption and must be exposed and rooted out in the interest of Himachal Pradesh and the people."

Pandey alleged that the state government was not implementing the developmental and welfare policies of the Narendra Modi government.

"After making the country 'Congress Mukt' (Congress free), the focus would be on making India 'BJP Yukt'," the leader said.

On the Assembly polls, Pandey said, "The party was looking for a person who can ensure the party's victory in three consecutive elections."

Pandey, who is on four-day visit to the state, will meet party leaders and workers, and get their feedbacks.