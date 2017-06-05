BJP will build Ram temple through constitutional means, says Uttar Pradesh minister Surya Pratap Shahi

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): The BJP government will fulfil its promise to the people of Uttar Pradesh to build a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya while staying within the ambit of the Constitution, state agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi said.

Shahi, who was here for a function to mark three years of the Narendra Modi government on Monday evening, also said that the Yogi Adityanath government had established rule of law in the state and had fulfilled a key poll promise by waiving crop loans.

Discussing the issue of a Ram temple, he said the construction of the Ram temple will be done as per law "through constitutional means". The government, he added, stands by whatever promise the BJP had made to the people on the issue.

"The Ayodhya dispute will be resolved through constitutional means. Ram temple is a matter of faith and religious belief for crores of countrymen. The BJP will implement all the election promises which are mentioned in its Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra," Shahi told reporters in Ballia.

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister went on to say that the Yogi Adityanath government has completed barely two-and-half months in office. "We were not in government for the past nearly 20 years."

The agriculture minister said the BJP had inherited anarchy from the previous Akhilesh Yadav government. But things are different now.

"Rule of law has been established in the Yogi Adityanath government. People have reposed their faith in the government.

Incidents of molestation and loot in the state are being curbed. Efforts are being made to bring law and order situation back on track. The endeavour of the state government is to make Uttar Pradesh a state which is free from fear and goondas," Shahi said.

He termed the crop loan waiver of farmers an unprecedented step.

"The Yogi Adityanath government fulfilled one of its key poll promises when it waived the crop loan of farmers worth Rs 36,959 crore in the first cabinet meeting itself," Shahi said.