BJP violated model code of conduct by organising 'Mere Deendayal Competition' in MP ahead of bypolls, says Congress in complaint to EC

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday approached the Election Commission alleging violation of the model code of conduct by the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh ahead of bypolls in the Mungaoli and Kolaras Assembly constituencies.

"Today we approached the Election Commission to demand a fair election in Kolaras and the Mungaoli Assembly seats," Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia told the media in New Delhi.

He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was indulging in "unfair practices" and violating the model code of conduct.

"The BJP is taking many steps that violate the model code of conduct (MCC)," said Scindia, the MP from the state's Guna, demanding strict measures by the Election Commission.

He said that the Congress delegation has apprised the poll panel about BJP leaders making announcements which were in direct violation of the model code.

"The Chief Election Commissioner (OP Rawat) has ensured us that they will take a look into the matter and act accordingly."

In its petition, the party demanded transfer of four officials for various complaints against them.

It said the BJP has violated the model code of conduct by"organising "Mere Deendayal Competition". It also accused a minister of the BJP government of announcing scheme to provide agricultural loans to defaulting farmers in one of the constituencies going to the polls.

The party demanded cases against persons violating the MCC and abusing government machinery.

Byelection in the two constituencies is scheduled to be held 24 February. The bypolls were necessitated due to death of Congress MLAs Mahendra Singh Kalukheda (Mungaoli) and Ram Singh Yadav (Kolaras).