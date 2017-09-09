BJP terms cancellation of Amit Shah's event by West Bengal govt 'violation of democracy'

Kolkata: Union Minister Manoj Sinha on Friday strongly criticised the cancellation of booking of BJP President Amit Shah's event at a West Bengal government-owned indoor stadium, terming it as "a violation of democracy".

Claiming that his strength in Bengal is increasing, the BJP leader said such incidents would not be able to stop its rise in the state.

"The strength of Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal is constantly on the rise. No matter how much injustice is done, no one can stop the BJP from increasing its strength in the state", he said on the sidelines of an event here.

Shah was supposed to hold a programme in state owned Netaji Indoor Stadium during his visit to the state 11-13 September. According to state BJP leadership, the stadium authorities earlier accepted the booking but later denied it stating the stadium was booked for the entire month barring the days of Durga Puja.

The stadium authorities however maintained that the booking was never accepted as the stadium was "already occupied".

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday had slammed the party, accusing it of deliberately trying to stir up a controversy over the issue. She contended that even the state government did not get access to the Netaji Indoor Stadium for their own meeting on Thursday as it was previously booked.