BJP takes a dig at Arvind Kejriwal, claims he now stands in the league of 'clan politics'

New Delhi: Targeting Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita, the BJP on Monday said that the AAP now stands in the league of clan politics where the relatives of party heads act as the public faces.

"After today's reported tweet statement of Sunita Kejriwal on Kapil Mishra's campaign against corruption and scams by the relatives of the chief minister, the private family party status of Aam Aadmi Party stands confirmed," Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Delhi President Manoj Tiwari said.

"It appears AAP now stands in the league of clan politics party's including Congress, Samajwadi Party, RJD, BSP, BJD, where the relatives of the party heads act as the public faces.

"With corruption charges haunting him badly soon we may find Kejriwal's wife succeeding him in chief minister office like Rabri Devi succeeded Lalu Yadav," he added.

"His wife joining the issue to call Mishra a traitor shows that she understands the importance of latter's legal evidence," he said soon after Sunita Kejriwal slammed the sacked water minister saying that he would face the consequences of the false allegations that he has made.

Mishra had accused the AAP of lying to the Election Commission (EC) about donations and laundering money through shell companies.