BJP slams Congress' unemployment remark, says 7.64 crore got jobs under MUDRA scheme

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday rejected the charge of the Congress that unemployment has grown under the Modi government, saying over 7.64 crore people got employment through Mudra loan scheme in the last three years.

Anil Baluni, the BJP media head, said the Congress under its vice president Rahul Gandhi has become "immature" and levels allegations without doing any research.

"Had they studied figures, they would have known that over 7.64 crore people have benefited from the Mudra loan scheme for self-employment," he said.

Over 1.67 crore families have benefited from the rural employment scheme (MGNREGA) against 83 lakh last fiscal, he said, adding the scheme also received a huge hike of Rs 11,000 crore in allocation of 2017-18.

"The Modi government has also created many employment opportunities with programmes like 'Start up India Stand up India' besides creation of a separate skill development ministry," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Congress accused the government of failing to fulfil its promise of creating two crore jobs every year.