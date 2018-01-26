BJP slams AAP state govt for sealing drive in Delhi; MCDs to hold meeting on Saturday to resolve issue

New Delhi: BJP Delhi unit President Manoj Tiwari on Thursday said the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs) will hold a joint special session on 27 January to adopt a resolution to stop an ongoing sealing drive for six months.

"During these six months, all legal formalities on regularisation and conversion charges will be completed. Thereafter, one year will be given to traders and others to pay up," Tiwari told the media in New Delhi.

Tiwari was flanked by all three MCD Mayors Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Preeti Aggarwal and Neema Bhagat.

He said the MCDs and the Delhi Government will also try to resolve the issue within this one year.

Slamming the Delhi government on the sealing issue, the BJP leader said, "chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's government failed the Delhi people by neither notifying commercial roads nor starting formalities for regularisation of unauthorised colonies and also negligently filing an application in the Supreme Court to seek more time without submitting any work plan. As a result, the Supreme Court ordered for sealing to resume under the Monitoring Committee's supervision."

He said he would appeal to Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal to call a meeting of officials of the central and Delhi governments, MCDs, Delhi Development Authority and New Delhi Municipal Council and ensure a single counsel appears on their behalf in the apex court to seek one year for completion of regularisation work.