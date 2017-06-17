BJP slams AAP for 'politicising' CBI visit on Manish Sisodia's premises over Talk to AK programme

New Delhi: The Delhi unit of the BJP hit out at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, accusing them of indulging in politics over the CBI inquiry at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's premises.

The CBI on Friday visited the premises of Sisodia to seek clarifications in connection with a preliminary enquiry against him related to alleged irregularities in the AAP's 'Talk to AK' campaign.

Reacting to the development, AAP attacked the Centre for what it called a "raid" by the CBI at Sisodia's residence, saying it signalled the BJP-led government's "resolve" to not let the AAP regime in Delhi work.

However, the CBI denied AAP's charge and said no "search or raid" was conducted at Sisodia's residence, which they said they "visited" earlier today in relation to a case.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said it will be better if instead of "playing politics" over the probe Manish Sisodia cooperates in the inquiry process.

"He should either prove his government's innocence or be ready to face the legal consequences", he added.