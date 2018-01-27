BJP says seat allotted to Rahul Gandhi 'as per protocol' at Republic Day parade, calls Congress president a 'super VVIP'

New Delhi: The BJP has rebuffed the Congress' objections to its president Rahul Gandhi being given a sixth row seat at the Republic Day function, saying he considered himself a "super VVIP who should be put ahead of everyone else".

The ruling party wondered what was the fuss about when Rahul had been allotted a seat as per "protocol", adding that BJP leaders were treated similarly during the Congress rule but it had never made it an issue.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi took the designated seat in the sixth row on Friday, during the Republic Day parade, prompting an angry reaction from his party that accused the government of setting aside tradition and indulging in "cheap politics".

BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao rejected the Congress' criticism, saying it did not behove the party, which "claims to have a 133-year-old illustrious history".

The same treatment was meted out to the BJP national presidents and leaders like Rajnath Singh when the Congress was in power, he said. "We never made it an issue. We function with a spirit of democracy, whereas you claim to have 133-year-old illustrious history. If this is your democratic spirit or understanding of democracy, it is a shame on the Congress party," he said.

Rao said there is "no Congress rule" in the country but Gandhi thinks he is a "super VVIP". "People of new India do not expect their political leaders to wear their VVIP cards on their shoulders. Rahul is trying to tell he is a super VVIP and should be put ahead of everyone else even if he doesn't have any position or does not fall in the protocol list," Rao said.

The BJP followed democracy in its true spirit and complied with all rules and laws, he asserted. "Our party believes in a value system. We not only follow laws, rules and traditions, but also ensure respect for leaders and opposition leaders," he added.