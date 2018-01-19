BJP says EC's recommendation to disqualify 20 AAP MLAs is a 'moral defeat' for Arvind Kejriwal, demands Delhi CM's resignation

New Delhi: Lauding the Election Commission's reported recommendation to President Ram Nath Kovind for disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs for allegedly holding office of profit, Delhi BJP on Friday said it is a "moral defeat" for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and he should resign.

Regretting that the Election Commission allowed "undue" adjournments of hearings of AAP MLAs, which "dearly cost" the people, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said the party unit "stands prepared for elections any moment".

"We welcome the Election Commission decision disqualifying 20 AAP MLAs. Arvind Kejriwal should take responsibility for moral defeat and resign," he said.

Tiwari also said taking advantage of the Election Commission's long adjournments of hearing in the matter, these MLAs have not only "looted and cheated" the people of Delhi but also denied development.

"Taking advantage of this delay, the AAP has succeeded in sending three persons to the Rajya Sabha and in the process has also sullied the image of the Upper House of Parliament," he said.

The Election Commission is learnt to have recommended to the president the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs for allegedly holding office of profit.

In its opinion sent to Kovind, the Election Commission said by being parliamentary secretaries, they held office of profit and were liable to be disqualified as members of the Delhi Assembly, highly-placed sources said.

The president is bound to go by the recommendation of the commission. In cases where petitions are made seeking disqualification of lawmakers, the president sends a reference to the Election Commission which decides on the case by sending back its opinion.

