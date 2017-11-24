You are here:
BJP releases fifth list of candidates for Gujarat Assembly elections: 13 candidates listed for second phase

PoliticsFP StaffNov, 24 2017 14:14:39 IST

On Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.


The list of 13 candidates includes names for the second phase of the elections.

Candidates were named for Dhanera, Vadgam, Patan and Unjha and several other places.

The BJP gave tickets to Karshanbhai Solanki from Kadi (SC),  Ramanbhai Patel from Vijapur and Hiteshbhai Kanodiya from Ider (SC), among others.

On Tuesday, the BJP released its fourth list of candidates for the Gujarat Assembly election.

On Monday, BJP released its third list of 28 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly polls, fielding former minister Saurabh Patel from Botad and former state party chief RC Faldu from Jamnagar-South seat.


On Saturday, BJP released the second list of candidates for 36 constituencies.

The polling for the two-phase elections in Gujarat will take place on 9 and 14 December and votes will be counted on 18 December, the same day as the results of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election.

With inputs from PTI

 


Published Date: Nov 24, 2017 02:08 pm | Updated Date: Nov 24, 2017 02:14 pm


