BJP releases fifth list of candidates for Gujarat Assembly elections: 13 candidates listed for second phase

On Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

5th list of 13 BJP candidates for ensuing general election to the legislative assembly of Gujarat 2017 finalised by BJP Central Election Committee. pic.twitter.com/EWlOho73tS — BJP (@BJP4India) November 24, 2017

The list of 13 candidates includes names for the second phase of the elections.

Candidates were named for Dhanera, Vadgam, Patan and Unjha and several other places.

The BJP gave tickets to Karshanbhai Solanki from Kadi (SC), Ramanbhai Patel from Vijapur and Hiteshbhai Kanodiya from Ider (SC), among others.

On Tuesday, the BJP released its fourth list of candidates for the Gujarat Assembly election.

On Monday, BJP released its third list of 28 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly polls, fielding former minister Saurabh Patel from Botad and former state party chief RC Faldu from Jamnagar-South seat.

On Saturday, BJP released the second list of candidates for 36 constituencies.

The polling for the two-phase elections in Gujarat will take place on 9 and 14 December and votes will be counted on 18 December, the same day as the results of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election.

With inputs from PTI