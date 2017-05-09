BJP protests outside Delhi Assembly, demands Arvind Kejriwal's resignation

You are here:
PoliticsIANSMay, 09 2017 13:50:09 IST

New Delhi: BJP Yuva Morcha workers on Tuesday demonstrated outside the Delhi Assembly demanding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation over the corruption charges levelled by sacked minister Kapil Mishra.

The protest was led by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav.

Kejriwal should resign immediately as chief minister, he has cheated the people of Delhi, said protesters.

The protest comes ahead of the special assembly session convened by the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the charges of corruption levelled by Kapil Mishra, who was suspended on Monday night.


