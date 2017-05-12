BJP president Amit Shah to undertake three-day tour of Kerala in June

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP president Amit Shah will undertake a three-day tour to Kerala from 2 June as part of the party's preparations for the 2019 general elections.

During his visit, Shah will attend 21 party meetings, BJP's state unit president Kummanom Rajasekharan told reporters after the party's core committee meeting.

"The visit is also part of the party president's plan to tour the nation before the 2019 general election," he said.

Shah would also lay the foundation stone for the party state headquarters building here on 4 June, besides attending meetings that would explore the prospects of expanding the NDA in Kerala. Referring to the encroachments in ecologically sensitive Munnar, the BJP leader alleged that the successive governments had only abetted the malady.

He demanded that the government come out with a white paper on encroachment of public land in Munnar.