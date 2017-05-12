You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News
  3. BJP president Amit Shah to undertake three-day tour of Kerala in June

BJP president Amit Shah to undertake three-day tour of Kerala in June

PoliticsPTIMay, 12 2017 21:27:10 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP president Amit Shah will undertake a three-day tour to Kerala from 2 June as part of the party's preparations for the 2019 general elections.

File image of Amit Shah.PTI

File image of Amit Shah.PTI

During his visit, Shah will attend 21 party meetings, BJP's state unit president Kummanom Rajasekharan told reporters after the party's core committee meeting.

"The visit is also part of the party president's plan to tour the nation before the 2019 general election," he said.

Shah would also lay the foundation stone for the party state headquarters building here on 4 June, besides attending meetings that would explore the prospects of expanding the NDA in Kerala. Referring to the encroachments in ecologically sensitive Munnar, the BJP leader alleged that the successive governments had only abetted the malady.

He demanded that the government come out with a white paper on encroachment of public land in Munnar.


Published Date: May 12, 2017 09:27 pm | Updated Date: May 12, 2017 09:27 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 13GL Vs SRH
2May 13KKR Vs MI
3May 14RPS Vs KXIP
4May 14DD Vs RCB
5May 16TBC Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores